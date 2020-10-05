PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.04% from the stock’s previous close.

PPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $28.43. The company had a trading volume of 96,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,745,764. PPL has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of PPL by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 67,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,153,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,800,000 after purchasing an additional 28,741 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of PPL by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

