Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 29,663 Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,663 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 59,399 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 236.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 45,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 32,047 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

CHEF stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.68 million, a P/E ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

