Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.75. 57,529 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 42,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 88.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 21,770 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 41.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 132,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 38,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 22.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 27,062 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PGZ)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

