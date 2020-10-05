Privatix Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,507.00 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Privatix token can now be bought for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Privatix has a total market capitalization of $62,776.41 and approximately $6,507.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Privatix has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $551.15 or 0.05132921 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032890 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Privatix

Privatix (CRYPTO:PRIX) is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Privatix is privatix.io. Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Privatix’s official message board is medium.com/privatix.

Privatix Token Trading

Privatix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Privatix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

