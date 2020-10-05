ProChain Hits Market Cap of $1.32 Million (PRA)

ProChain (CURRENCY:PRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One ProChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, FCoin, Bit-Z and OKEx. In the last week, ProChain has traded up 0% against the dollar. ProChain has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $6.00 worth of ProChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020295 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009358 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.96 or 0.05127712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00057825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00033032 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ProChain Token Profile

ProChain (CRYPTO:PRA) is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. ProChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. ProChain’s official Twitter account is @prochaintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ProChain is chain.pro. ProChain’s official message board is weibo.com/prochain.

Buying and Selling ProChain

ProChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bit-Z, OKEx and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

