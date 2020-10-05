Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s previous close.

PG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.60.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.61. The stock had a trading volume of 81,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,494,176. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $141.70. The stock has a market cap of $343.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $648,256.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,629.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

