Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Director Buys $37,770.00 in Stock

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Director Rainer Gawlick purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.77 per share, with a total value of $37,770.00.

PRGS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.87. The company had a trading volume of 425,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.03. Progress Software Corp has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.76.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRGS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Progress Software by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

