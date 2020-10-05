Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Progress Software in a report released on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the software maker will earn $2.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.54. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Progress Software’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRGS. BidaskClub upgraded Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Progress Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $37.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The software maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Progress Software had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger acquired 2,622 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $98,980.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,622 shares in the company, valued at $98,980.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta acquired 2,700 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,325. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Progress Software by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 157,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 788,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,555,000 after acquiring an additional 16,348 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

