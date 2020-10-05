Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. MKM Partners upped their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Benchmark cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of PGR opened at $94.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. Progressive has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $97.81.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,242,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $276,389.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,149.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,591 shares of company stock valued at $10,012,980. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

