Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $1,177,200.00 in Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $1,177,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, September 15th, David J. Schlanger sold 2,214 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $63,276.12.

PGNY stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.80. The company had a trading volume of 331,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,765. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.91. Progyny Inc has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.86 million. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,009,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,520,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,114 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,220,000 after purchasing an additional 678,054 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,512,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,665,000 after purchasing an additional 617,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,109,000. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

