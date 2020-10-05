ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Stock Price Down 8.3%

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) shares traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.40. 5,803,023 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 4,954,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRTY. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,238,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY)

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.