ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Down 5.3%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) traded down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.32. 17,160,217 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 30,068,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 6.5% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 170,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter worth about $122,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 165.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 1,591.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 163,841 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 132.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

