Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Trading 10.6% Higher

Shares of Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) traded up 10.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.78. 542,752 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 758,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRVB. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Provention Bio from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.82 million, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 3.56.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts predict that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ashleigh Palmer bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $35,924.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,565,800 shares in the company, valued at $32,919,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,349 shares of company stock worth $118,812. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the second quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Provention Bio by 1,012.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 37.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

