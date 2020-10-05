ProxyNode (PRX) Market Cap Hits $67,566.64

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $67,566.64 and approximately $1.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 174,193,614 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ProxyNode Coin Trading

ProxyNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

