ProxyNode Reaches Market Capitalization of $62,800.56 (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $62,800.56 and approximately $3.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ProxyNode has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One ProxyNode coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.00618094 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007333 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005932 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00031185 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.76 or 0.02702191 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 11,215.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000764 BTC.

ProxyNode (CRYPTO:PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 174,127,914 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769.

ProxyNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

