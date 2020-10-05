Pundi X (NPXS) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Pundi X coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $32.53 million and approximately $489,988.00 worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pundi X has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009283 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $553.40 or 0.05136319 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00057286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032831 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X (NPXS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,549,026,524 coins and its circulating supply is 234,566,874,619 coins. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

Pundi X Coin Trading

Pundi X can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

