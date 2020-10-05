Pure (PUREX) Achieves Market Cap of $1,450.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, Pure has traded down 49.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pure coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Pure has a market cap of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00617913 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006889 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005951 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00030124 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $290.00 or 0.02705116 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 9,331.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000764 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

