Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Issued By Truist Securiti

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Ensign Group in a report released on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ENSG. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $56.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.64. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $60.35.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $584.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.24 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,716,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,228,000 after buying an additional 130,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,233,000 after acquiring an additional 105,222 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 928,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,844,000 after acquiring an additional 78,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,780,000 after buying an additional 47,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,617,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $56,031.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $45,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,771 shares of company stock valued at $634,843 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

