Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Raised by Analyst

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $33.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.45. Glacier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $46.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $189.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.17 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.74%.

In other news, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos acquired 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $1,000,008.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,856.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,173,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,931,000 after purchasing an additional 154,265 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,914,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,841,000 after purchasing an additional 514,574 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,489,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after purchasing an additional 65,930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,419,000 after purchasing an additional 94,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 79.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 980,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,617,000 after purchasing an additional 435,206 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

