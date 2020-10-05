Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Decreased by Wedbush

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Micron Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MU. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.26.

Shares of MU stock opened at $46.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.29. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 162.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $31,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 632.8% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

