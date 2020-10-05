Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Constellation Brands, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Constellation Brands in a research report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. HSBC upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $185.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.79. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $208.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,031.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $27,429,862.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,582,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $16,341,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,696,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,201,000 after buying an additional 99,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,313,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,807,000 after acquiring an additional 63,069 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,651,000 after acquiring an additional 709,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,292,000 after acquiring an additional 28,930 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

