Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nomura in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomura’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get Nomura alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nomura from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of NYSE:NMR opened at $4.56 on Monday. Nomura has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Nomura had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Nomura by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nomura by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 25,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nomura by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.