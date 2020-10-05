Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Lifted by Analyst

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) – Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alibaba Group in a report released on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.09.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $288.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $161.68 and a 52-week high of $299.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.41.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.55 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after buying an additional 2,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.