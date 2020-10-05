Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Conagra Brands Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Conagra Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 101,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at $2,406,000. 81.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,266,656.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,809.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 53,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,916,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,003,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,428 shares of company stock worth $5,319,734 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.