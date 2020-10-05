Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Conagra Brands Inc Raised by Analyst (NYSE:CAG)

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Conagra Brands in a research note issued on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.29. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

In other news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 9,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $351,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,418 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,266,656.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,428 shares of company stock worth $5,319,734 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 246,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 26,477 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 238,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after buying an additional 83,210 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $882,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $218,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

