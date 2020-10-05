Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Cut by Capital One Financial

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report issued on Friday, October 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UE. ValuEngine cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $9.20 to $9.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.14.

Shares of UE opened at $10.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $73.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.73 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 13.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 182,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

