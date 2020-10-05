Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Issued By B.Riley Securit

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Equities researchers at B.Riley Securit boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Crocs in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Crocs’ FY2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

CROX has been the topic of several other reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Crocs from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Crocs from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

CROX stock opened at $45.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.74. Crocs has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $48.09.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $331.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.20 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 106.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

