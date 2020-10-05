Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn ($1.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.46). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($4.94) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $19.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.29 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

SIX has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.69.

Shares of SIX opened at $20.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 2.26. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $52.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $36,814.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,438 shares of company stock worth $51,807. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. H Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.8% during the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 7,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,347 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth $33,813,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after purchasing an additional 142,260 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 87.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,752,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,978,000 after purchasing an additional 819,603 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter worth $29,214,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

