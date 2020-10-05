Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Issued By Piper Sandler

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Synovus Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $472.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.30 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.30.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $22.35 on Monday. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 33.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,425,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 125.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,014,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,420,000 after buying an additional 2,237,701 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 79.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,426,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,810,000 after buying an additional 1,073,384 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,627,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 207.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,441,000 after purchasing an additional 593,130 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

