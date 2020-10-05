Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Raised by Piper Sandler

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHMI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

CHMI stock opened at $9.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $159.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $16.02.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 70.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 53.73%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

