Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for ConocoPhillips Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist Securiti analyst Ww. Fitzpatrick now expects that the energy producer will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.40). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on COP. Raymond James raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $33.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average is $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $34,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

