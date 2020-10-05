Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Hanmi Financial Corp Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HAFC. ValuEngine cut Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

HAFC opened at $8.38 on Monday. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $248.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 8.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

