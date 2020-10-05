Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Increased by Analyst

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $14.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.14 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.44.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $187.99 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $206.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 103.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,312,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,506 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 37.1% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,570,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,942,000 after acquiring an additional 695,317 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $95,221,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 319.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,950,000 after acquiring an additional 493,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 72.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,575,000 after acquiring an additional 404,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

