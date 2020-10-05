Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Lifted by Analyst

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a report released on Thursday, October 1st. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $43.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Benchmark lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.62.

Shares of OC opened at $70.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.40 and its 200-day moving average is $53.78. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $179,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $342,723.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,871,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,607,000 after purchasing an additional 912,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,593,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,342,000 after acquiring an additional 183,081 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,913 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,865,000 after acquiring an additional 254,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,903,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

