Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

SOI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.72.

Shares of NYSE:SOI opened at $6.45 on Monday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $291.97 million, a P/E ratio of -645.00 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.32.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $9.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

In other news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,305 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $53,399.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 80.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

