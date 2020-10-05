Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Cedar Fair, L.P. Issued By B.Riley Securit (NYSE:FUN)

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) – Equities research analysts at B.Riley Securit decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Cedar Fair in a research note issued on Friday, October 2nd. B.Riley Securit analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.19. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FUN. ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Cedar Fair from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Shares of FUN opened at $28.38 on Monday. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $62.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.42.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.12). Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 18.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth approximately $7,978,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 14.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites.

