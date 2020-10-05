Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. Cut by Wedbush (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Microsoft in a research report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the software giant will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.79. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MSFT. Summit Insights lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.72.

Shares of MSFT opened at $206.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,607.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

