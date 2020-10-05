Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Mohawk Industries, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mohawk Industries in a report released on Friday, October 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will earn $2.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.25.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MHK. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $119.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $102.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $153.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4,136.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 31.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,269,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,626 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 262.3% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 714,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,746,000 after purchasing an additional 517,578 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 64.2% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 512,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,114,000 after purchasing an additional 200,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 727,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,327,000 after buying an additional 194,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $135,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,937.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

