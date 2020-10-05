Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Soleno Therapeutics Inc Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04).

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05.

SLNO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Soleno Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

NASDAQ SLNO opened at $2.06 on Monday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $163.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

