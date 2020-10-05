Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Zynga Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Zynga in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $518.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.07 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zynga from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zynga from $11.50 to $13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zynga from $8.30 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $9.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the second quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Zynga by 201.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Zynga during the second quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Zynga during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Zynga during the second quarter worth $60,000. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $47,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,975.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $117,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 860,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,113.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,707 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,437 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

