Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Wedbush boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report issued on Friday, October 2nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

BBBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.37. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $20.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

In other news, Director Ann Yerger purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,005.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sue Gove purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,078.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

