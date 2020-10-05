Qbao (QBT) Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Qbao has a market cap of $176,579.10 and approximately $373.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qbao has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One Qbao token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, EXX, Coinnest and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000123 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000113 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339. The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund.

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, CoinEgg, Gate.io, EXX and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

