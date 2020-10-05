Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.49) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (0.30) ($0.00) by GBX (0.19) ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of QFI traded down GBX 0.32 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 2.27 ($0.03). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,697,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,506. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.97. Quadrise Fuels International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4.75 ($0.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a report on Monday, September 7th.

Quadrise Fuels International Company Profile

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

