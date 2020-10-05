QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) EVP Alexander H. Rogers Sells 8,491 Shares

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98.

QCOM stock traded up $5.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $120.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,831,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,340,568. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $123.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,676 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $435,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

