Quant (QNT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.12 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Quant token can now be bought for $9.16 or 0.00085110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc. Quant has a total market cap of $110.59 million and $2.12 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quant has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00009804 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001076 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000300 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00021266 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008175 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009447 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant (QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official website is quant.network.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

