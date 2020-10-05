Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 2,000 Shares

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 24th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $64,520.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $116,025.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,390 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $118,344.90.

On Tuesday, August 25th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $123,480.00.

On Friday, August 14th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $128,520.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,230 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $104,199.80.

On Tuesday, July 21st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,636 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total transaction of $84,009.32.

On Thursday, July 16th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 4,500 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $125,730.00.

Shares of QTRX traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.35. 140,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.83 million, a P/E ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 1.78. Quanterix Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 73.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanterix Corp will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,404,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,467,000 after purchasing an additional 22,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 984,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after purchasing an additional 53,244 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 58.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 837,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 309,584 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 477,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 31,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Quanterix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

