Quasarcoin (QAC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4,881.00

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Quasarcoin has a total market cap of $287,668.55 and approximately $4,881.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quasarcoin has traded up 27.4% against the US dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00055033 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quasarcoin Profile

Quasarcoin (QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

