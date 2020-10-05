Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $3.64 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued on Thursday, October 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the medical research company will earn $3.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.99. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ FY2020 earnings at $8.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.78.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $113.87 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $131.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 9.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $6,458,155.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,024,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 75,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 102.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 20.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 564,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,308,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 159,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,224,000 after buying an additional 26,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,057,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

