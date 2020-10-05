Ragnarok Achieves Market Capitalization of $6,983.25 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and Crex24. During the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded up 32% against the US dollar. Ragnarok has a total market capitalization of $6,983.25 and approximately $1.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00267068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00039125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00089437 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.76 or 0.01512690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00165427 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io.

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.