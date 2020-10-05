Raiden Network Token (RDN) Hits One Day Volume of $1.07 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market cap of $8.46 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001549 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005652 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00019885 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011590 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,910,504 tokens. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network.

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

